Sleater-Kinney announces new album, ﻿'Little Rope'

Sleater-Kinney has announced a new album called Little Rope.

The band's 11th studio effort will arrive January 19. It's the follow-up to 2021's Path of Wellness, which marked S-K's first album following the 2019 departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss.

"Little Rope is a record that lives close to our hearts and we can't wait to share it with you," S-K shares.

You can listen to the first single, "Hell," now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Sleater-Kinney has also announced a tour in support of Little Rope, running from February 28 in San Diego to April 5 in Portland, Oregon. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sleater-Kinney.com.

Here's the Little Rope track list:

"Hell"

"Needlessly Wild"

"Say It Like You Mean It"

"Hunt You Down"

"Small Finds"

"Don't Feel Right"

"Six Mistakes"

"Crusaders"

"Dress Yourself"

"Untidy Creature"

