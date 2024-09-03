Sleater-Kinney announces deluxe version of ﻿'Little Rope'﻿ album

Sleater-Kinney has announced a deluxe version of their latest album, Little Rope.

The expanded set is due out Oct. 4. It includes previously unreleased tracks from the Little Rope sessions, as well as live recordings and the Frayed Rope Sessions EP.

You can listen to one of the bonus tracks, a new song called "Here Today," now via digital outlets.

"It's an earnest song about our brief time here on earth, and where to find meaning in it," S-K says.

The original Little Rope dropped in January and marked the 11th Sleater-Kinney album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.