Six-hour ambient mix of Oasis' 'Champaign Supernova' to soundtrack photography exhibit

Oasis' classic song "Champaign Supernova" is already over seven minutes long, but if you wished it was about 50 times longer, you're in luck.

A six-hour ambient mix of "Champaign Supernova" will soundtrack an upcoming photography exhibit opening Nov. 29 at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Titled Legends, the exhibit spotlights the work of photographer Zoë Law, whose subjects include Oasis' Noel Gallagher among "over one hundred individuals from the worlds of art, fashion, business and entertainment."

For more info, visit NPG.org.uk.

Oasis will launch their reunion tour in July 2025, marking the first time Noel and his formerly estranged brother, Liam Gallagher, will share the live stage since breaking up in 2009. The outing comes to the U.S. in August.

