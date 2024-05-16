Since U Been Undone: Watch Weezer perform "Say It Ain't So" with Kelly Clarkson

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Weezer got in on the Kellyoke fun alongside Kelly Clarkson.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo and drummer Patrick Wilson appeared on the inaugural American Idol winner's daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Wednesday and joined her for a rendition of the Blue Album single "Say It Ain't So."

"I've literally never been cool in my life until now," Clarkson exclaimed following the performance, which you can watch on YouTube.

The Kelly Clarkson Show also shared behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage on Facebook, in which Clarkson shares, "My junior high/high school self is freaking out," and tells Cuomo and Wilson about seeing Weezer live with Foo Fighters.

Along with the performance, Cuomo and Wilson sat down for an interview with Clarkson. The Weezer pair gave mostly mellow and even-keeled answers, much to the delight of the energetic Clarkson and fellow guest Brooke Shields.

The Blue Album celebrated its 30th anniversary on May 10. Weezer will be playing the Blue Album in full on an upcoming U.S. tour, launching in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

