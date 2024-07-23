Silversun Pickups announce US tour

By Josh Johnson

Silversun Pickups have announced a new run of U.S. tour dates in continued support of their latest album, Physical Thrills.

The outing begins Sept. 4 in Milwaukee and wraps up Sept. 28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SilversunPickups.com.

Physical Thrills was released in 2022. It includes the singles "Scared Together" and "Empty Nest."

