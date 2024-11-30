Sick New World festival, featuring Linkin Park & Metallica, canceled

By Josh Johnson

The 2025 Sick New World festival, set to be headlined by Linkin Park and Metallica, has been canceled.

In a statement, organizers write, "Despite our best efforts, we've encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year's show."

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music," the statement continues. "Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World."

For more info regarding refunds, visit SickNewWorldFest.com.

Sick New World 2025 was set to be held on April 12 in Las Vegas. The festival launched in 2023 as the nu metal and hard rock counterpart to Vegas' pop-punk and emo-themed When We Were Young.

The 2025 bill also included Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, AFI, 311, Gojira, Three Days Grace and Mastodon, among many others.

