Shocker: Noel Gallagher isn't a fan of Matty Healy

In what is surely a shocking development to anyone even the slightest bit familiar with the parties involved, Noel Gallagher apparently isn't a fan of Matty Healy.

You may recall that earlier this year The 1975 frontman declared that Noel and his estranged brother, Liam Gallagher, should "grow up" and reunite Oasis.

"Can you imagine being in, potentially, right now, still, the coolest band in the world and not doing it, 'cause you're in a [feud] with your brother?" Healy asked, adding, "There is not one person going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig," referring to the brothers' respective solo projects.

When asked about his thoughts on Healy's comments during an interview with Spin, Noel replies, "Oh, that f****** slack-jawed f***wit. What did he say?"

As you might imagine, Noel's attitude didn't change when the interviewer told him Healy's quotes.

"He would never be able to imagine [being in the coolest band in the world]," Noel says. "He needs to go over how s*** his band is and split up."

Meanwhile, Noel and Liam continue to take shots at each other through interviews and social media. Just this week, Noel called Liam a "coward," to which Liam responded, "I don't wish AIDS on people," referring to Noel's infamous quote about members of Blur.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.