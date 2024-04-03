Shinedown announces inaugural 4:03 Day in celebration of fans

Shinedown is turning April 3 into a new holiday.

The "Second Chance" outfit has announced the inaugural 4:03 Day, which celebrates "the connections fostered by the music and our fans."

"This special day pays homage to the timeless anthem 'If You Only Knew,' a song about the power of human connection," Shinedown shares.

On "If You Only Knew," a track off Shinedown's 2008 album, The Sound of Madness, frontman Brent Smith sings, "It's 4:03 and I can't sleep/ Without you next to me I toss and turn like the sea."

"Thank you for always believing in us," Shinedown says. "The only thing we still believe in is you."

As part of 4:03 Day, Shinedown is offering exclusive merch, as well as a contest to win tickets to one of the band's upcoming summer shows.

Shinedown's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero, which includes the singles "A Symptom of Being Human," "Daylight" and the title track.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.