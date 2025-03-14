Seattle Mariners & San Diego Padres to play for the Vedder Cup

At different points in his life, Eddie Vedder has called Seattle and San Diego home. Now the baseball teams from those cities are set to compete for a trophy named after and designed by the Pearl Jam frontman.

The Vedder Cup will be awarded each year to the winner of the season series between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres.

The 2025 Vedder Cup games will take place May 16-18 at San Diego's Petco Park and Aug. 25-27 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The series will also help support Vedder and his wife Jill's Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, which works to find a cure for the rare genetic skin disorder EB.

Vedder lived in San Diego as a kid and went to high school there. He moved to Seattle when he joined Pearl Jam in 1990.

While the Mariners and Padres will vie for the Vedder Cup, neither can claim the title of his favorite baseball team. That would be the Chicago Cubs, who Vedder has loved since being born in Evanston, Illinois.

