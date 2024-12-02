Sam Fender shares new ﻿'People Watching'﻿ song, 'Wild Long Lie'

Sam Fender has shared a new song called "Wild Long Lie," a track off his upcoming album, People Watching.

"Wild Long Lie" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a non-album B-side called "Me and the Dog."

People Watching, Fender's third album and the follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under, drops Feb. 21. It also includes the previously released title track.

Fender will be playing a run of U.S. tour dates beginning in February.

﻿("Me and the Dog" video contains uncensored profanity.)

