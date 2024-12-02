Sam Fender shares new ﻿'People Watching'﻿ song, 'Wild Long Lie'

Capitol Records
By Josh Johnson

Sam Fender has shared a new song called "Wild Long Lie," a track off his upcoming album, People Watching.

"Wild Long Lie" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a non-album B-side called "Me and the Dog."

People Watching, Fender's third album and the follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under, drops Feb. 21. It also includes the previously released title track.

Fender will be playing a run of U.S. tour dates beginning in February.

﻿("Me and the Dog" video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!