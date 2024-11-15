Sam Fender releases 'People Watching' song + announces US tour dates

By Josh Johnson

Sam Fender has released a new song called "People Watching," the lead single and title track off his upcoming album.

"Always felt like the right place to begin," Fender says of the tune, which was produced with Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs.

You can listen to "People Watching" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

People Watching the album is due out Feb. 21. It follows Fender's 2021 effort, Seventeen Going Under.

Fender has also announced a run of U.S. tour dates for 2025, beginning Feb. 11 in New York City and wrapping up April 24 in Denver. Tickets go on presale to members of Fender's mailing list on Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SamFender.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

