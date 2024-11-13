Sam Fender announces new album, ﻿'People Watching'

Sam Fender has announced a new album called People Watching.

The third studio effort from the "Seventeen Going Under" artist, and his first in four years, is due out Feb. 21.

"Me and the band have picked away at these songs for the last couple of years," Fender says. "We recorded so much material in that time and deliberated long and hard over what came next. We settled on this collection for our next outing."

The People Watching title track, which is also the album's lead single, drops Friday.

Here's the People Watching track list:

"People Watching"

"Nostalgia's Lie"

"Chin Up"

"Wild Long Lie"

"Arm's Length"

"Crumbling Empire"

"Little Bit Closer"

"Rein Me In"

"TV Dinner"

"Something Heavy"

"Remember My Name"

