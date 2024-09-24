Saint Motel announces new album and North American tour, both coming in 2025

By Andrea Dresdale

After dropping the single "Stay Golden" in July, Saint Motel has now announced a brand-new album for 2025.

Saint Motel & the Symphony in the Sky will arrive in February 2025. It's the "My Type" outfit's first full-length album since 2021's The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Along with the album news comes the announcement of a 2025 headlining tour, kicking off March 7 in Houston and wrapping up May 15 in Indianapolis. Presales begin Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Visit SaintMotel.com for all the details.

The band wrote on Instagram, "The Symphony in the Sky Tour will be wild, beautiful, and truly unique. It will be like nothing we've ever attempted ... Love you all and we are verrrrry excited for this new chapter!"

Ahead of their 2025 activity, Saint Motel will launch a brief tour of the U.K. and Ireland on Oct. 8.

