Royal & the Serpent debuts new single, 'Carry Me Home'

Atlantic Records
By Josh Johnson

Royal & the Serpent has debuted a new single called "Carry Me Home."

The track previews the "Overwhelmed" artist's upcoming full-length debut album, due out later in 2025.

You can listen to "Carry Me Home" now via digital outlets.

"Carry Me Home" follows the song "Death Do Us Part," which dropped in March. Royal's other recent releases include the song "Wasteland," which was recorded for 2024's Arcane season 2 soundtrack.

Royal's upcoming tour plans include playing the returning Warped Tour and the Austin City Limits festival.

