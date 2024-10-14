Robert Smith suggests 2029 end date for The Cure: "If I make it that far, that's it"

By Josh Johnson

It sounds like you've got about five years left to see The Cure.

In a clip from a wide-ranging interview posted to the band's website, Smith remarks that 2029 will mark the 50th anniversary of The Cure's 1979 debut album, Three Imaginary Boys, as well as his 70th birthday.

"If I make it that far, that's it," Smith says.

In the meantime, though, Smith plans for The Cure to be busy.

"I'd like to include playing concerts as part of the overall plan of what we're going to do," Smith says. "I've loved it. The last 10 years of playing shows have been the best 10 years of being in the band. It p***** all over the other 30-odd years. It's been great."

The Cure will release a new album, Songs of a Lost World, on Nov. 1. It marks the band's first record in 16 years.

In other news, Smith spoke about Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model in an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times. Smith was vocal in criticizing Ticketmaster during the sale for The Cure's 2023 tour.

"It was easy to set ticket prices, but you need to be pig-headed," Smith says. "We didn't allow dynamic pricing because it's a scam that would disappear if every artist said, 'I don’t want that!'"

"But most artists hide behind management," he continues. "'Oh, we didn’t know,' they say. They all know. If they say they do not, they're either f****** stupid or lying. It's just driven by greed."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!