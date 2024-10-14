Robert Smith suggests 2029 end date for The Cure: "If I make it that far, that's it"

It sounds like you've got about five years left to see The Cure.

In a clip from a wide-ranging interview posted to the band's website, Smith remarks that 2029 will mark the 50th anniversary of The Cure's 1979 debut album, Three Imaginary Boys, as well as his 70th birthday.

"If I make it that far, that's it," Smith says.

In the meantime, though, Smith plans for The Cure to be busy.

"I'd like to include playing concerts as part of the overall plan of what we're going to do," Smith says. "I've loved it. The last 10 years of playing shows have been the best 10 years of being in the band. It p***** all over the other 30-odd years. It's been great."

The Cure will release a new album, Songs of a Lost World, on Nov. 1. It marks the band's first record in 16 years.

In other news, Smith spoke about Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model in an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times. Smith was vocal in criticizing Ticketmaster during the sale for The Cure's 2023 tour.

"It was easy to set ticket prices, but you need to be pig-headed," Smith says. "We didn't allow dynamic pricing because it's a scam that would disappear if every artist said, 'I don’t want that!'"

"But most artists hide behind management," he continues. "'Oh, we didn’t know,' they say. They all know. If they say they do not, they're either f****** stupid or lying. It's just driven by greed."

