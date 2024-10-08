Rid of (without) me: Halsey dresses as PJ Harvey for '﻿The Great Impersonator﻿' album

Halsey has been open about the '90s influences on her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator, and she's taking that up a level by dressing up as PJ Harvey.

The "Down By the Water" rocker is the pop star's latest muse as she counts down to the release of The Great Impersonator by "impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired." Halsey launched the series on Monday by dressing up as Dolly Parton.

In an Instagram post, Halsey says the song Harvey inspired is called "Dog Years."

"One of my absolute favorite songs on the album, inspired by one of the most influential artists of my lifetime," Halsey says of Harvey.

The Great Impersonator drops Oct. 25.

