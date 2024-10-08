Rid of (without) me: Halsey dresses as PJ Harvey for '﻿The Great Impersonator﻿' album

By Josh Johnson

Halsey has been open about the '90s influences on her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator, and she's taking that up a level by dressing up as PJ Harvey.

The "Down By the Water" rocker is the pop star's latest muse as she counts down to the release of The Great Impersonator by "impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired." Halsey launched the series on Monday by dressing up as Dolly Parton.

In an Instagram post, Halsey says the song Harvey inspired is called "Dog Years."

"One of my absolute favorite songs on the album, inspired by one of the most influential artists of my lifetime," Halsey says of Harvey.

The Great Impersonator drops Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!