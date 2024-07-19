Rex Orange County announces North American tour supporting upcoming 'The Alexander Technique' album

Rex Orange County has announced a North American tour in support of his upcoming album, The Alexander Technique.

The outing runs from Oct. 4 in Chicago to Nov. 26 in Vancouver and will include multiple shows in "carefully chosen theatre venues" in each city.

"Historically with each album that I've released, I've always played bigger and bigger shows," Rex Orange County says. "But I wanted to do something different for this particular project because sonically the new songs lend themselves to being heard in a more intimate and traditional setting."

"These particular venues have allowed me to create a show with a theatrical stage set to further narrate the themes of the album alongside the music," he continues. "I love playing live and I can't wait to bring this new album to life across so many beautiful rooms and iconic stages."

Tickets go on sale July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale will begin July 24 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RexOrangeCounty.com.

The tour will mark Rex Orange County's first in North America since he was charged with sexual assault in England in 2022. The artist, born Alexander James O'Connor, denied the allegations, and the charges were later dropped.

"I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind," O'Connor said upon announcing that the charges were dropped.

The Alexander Technique is due out Sept. 6. The tracks "Alexander" and "Guitar Song" are out now.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

