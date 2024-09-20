The Revivalists usher in spooky season with an undead new single, recycled video

The Revivalists are more than ready for Halloween: They've just released a new single and video, "Zombie (Wild Coming Out)."

Frontman David Shaw says of the track, "We're all so attached to our phones, it's becoming a massive issue. The only time we're away from them is when we sleep. That's when the wild comes out, in our dreams and imagination."

The video features the group surviving a car crash and then running, panicked, from some threat that's undefined. In the YouTube comments section of the video, the band reveals that the video for the song was created from footage that they shot years ago for the video for "All My Friends," but never used.

“It was meant to be. Truly. If we never told you, you’d never know,” they write. They add, “It was a real gut punch to have to shelve it back in the day but success, progress, growth, evolution … call it what you wanna call it, is not linear. Sometimes you gotta go down to go up and sometimes you gotta wait on the train to be right on time.”

"Zombie (Wild Coming Out)" is from the upcoming expanded deluxe edition of The Revivalists' 2023 album Pour It Out Into the Night, which will be coming out later this year.

As previously reported, David Shaw has announced a new solo album, Take a Look Inside, due out Oct. 4.

