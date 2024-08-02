The Revivalists' David Shaw releases new solo single, "Take a Look Inside"

Yokoko Records

By Josh Johnson

The Revivalists frontman David Shaw has released a new solo single called "Take a Look Inside."

"I went out to my studio, and this idea came to me," Shaw says. "I made the beginning riff followed by the beat, bassline, and the chords. I wrote the lyrics, and it was done. It started with one of those meditation experiments to just sit down. It's a snapshot of where I'm at in my life at this time."

You can listen to "Take a Look Inside" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Shaw has also announced a solo tour, running from Halloween night, Oct. 31, in New Orleans, to Nov. 25 in San Diego. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DavidShaw.com.

Shaw released his self-titled debut solo album in 2021. The most recent Revivalists record is 2023's Pour It Out into the Night.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!