The Revivalists' David Shaw releases new solo single, "Take a Look Inside"

The Revivalists frontman David Shaw has released a new solo single called "Take a Look Inside."

"I went out to my studio, and this idea came to me," Shaw says. "I made the beginning riff followed by the beat, bassline, and the chords. I wrote the lyrics, and it was done. It started with one of those meditation experiments to just sit down. It's a snapshot of where I'm at in my life at this time."

You can listen to "Take a Look Inside" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Shaw has also announced a solo tour, running from Halloween night, Oct. 31, in New Orleans, to Nov. 25 in San Diego. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DavidShaw.com.

Shaw released his self-titled debut solo album in 2021. The most recent Revivalists record is 2023's Pour It Out into the Night.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.