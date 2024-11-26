The Revivalists' David Shaw reworks George Michael's 'Freedom! '90' into new holiday song

Yokoko Records
By Josh Johnson

The Revivalists frontman David Shaw has reworked the George Michael hit "Freedom! '90" into a new holiday song.

The track is called "Christmas!" and basically keeps the original melody of "Freedom! '90," but in the parts where Michael sang "freedom," Shaw sings "Christmas." It's a fitting connection, as Michael was long associated with the holiday season thanks to the Wham! song "Last Christmas." He also passed away on Christmas Day 2016.

"This is the Christmas song for people who don't like Christmas music," says Shaw.

You can listen to "Christmas!" now via digital outlets.

Shaw put out a new solo album, Take a Look Inside, in October. The Revivalists' most recent album is 2023's Pour It Out into the Night.

