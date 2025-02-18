The Revivalists' David Shaw & MMJ's Jim James team up on new version of 'Take a Look Inside'

The Revivalists frontman David Shaw has teamed up with My Morning Jacket vocalist Jim James on a new version of the former's song "Take a Look Inside."

"I was so honored when David asked me to sing with him on this beautiful song!" James says. "We had an amazing discussion about how, in the craziness of the world, one place we all can create positive change is within ourselves, really taking a look inside and learning to love and forgive ourselves and thus become able to better serve the world! I think those sentiments are echoed beautifully in this song, and it was a joy to sing together."

"They say you shouldn't meet your heroes, but sometimes, you do—and they turn out to be even more generous, kind, and inspiring than you imagined," Shaw adds. "Jim James is one of those people. Having him lend his voice and spirit to this song is an honor that's hard to put into words."

"Take a Look Inside" is out now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video, which features animated versions of both Shaw and James, on YouTube.

The original "Take a Look Inside" is the title track off Shaw's 2024 solo album. The most recent Revivalists record is 2023's Pour It Out into the Night.

MMJ is releasing a new album, is, on March 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.