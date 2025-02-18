The Revivalists' David Shaw & MMJ's Jim James team up on new version of 'Take a Look Inside'

Yokoko Records; Artwork by Stacey Rozich
By Josh Johnson

The Revivalists frontman David Shaw has teamed up with My Morning Jacket vocalist Jim James on a new version of the former's song "Take a Look Inside."

"I was so honored when David asked me to sing with him on this beautiful song!" James says. "We had an amazing discussion about how, in the craziness of the world, one place we all can create positive change is within ourselves, really taking a look inside and learning to love and forgive ourselves and thus become able to better serve the world! I think those sentiments are echoed beautifully in this song, and it was a joy to sing together."

"They say you shouldn't meet your heroes, but sometimes, you do—and they turn out to be even more generous, kind, and inspiring than you imagined," Shaw adds. "Jim James is one of those people. Having him lend his voice and spirit to this song is an honor that's hard to put into words."

"Take a Look Inside" is out now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video, which features animated versions of both Shaw and James, on YouTube.

The original "Take a Look Inside" is the title track off Shaw's 2024 solo album. The most recent Revivalists record is 2023's Pour It Out into the Night.

MMJ is releasing a new album, is, on March 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!