The Revivalists' David Shaw details sophomore solo album, ﻿'Take a Look Inside'

The Revivalists frontman David Shaw has announced a new solo album, Take a Look Inside.

The sophomore follow-up to Shaw's self-titled debut is due out Oct. 4. It includes the previously released title track and the cut "Alabama." A third song, called "Arms of the River," is out now via digital outlets.

"It's easy to run for your entire life," Shaw says. "As you get older, there are always emotions and thoughts you don't want to touch. Much of Take a Look Inside was about sitting down for even five minutes and asking, 'What is this feeling? Why is it being brought up now?'"

"I chose to face these feelings, ask what they needed, and use them," he continues. "By shedding some of this s***, I didn't have as much anxiety. I was happier all around too."

Shaw will launch a headlining solo tour in support of Take a Look Inside in October. Here's the album's track list:

"Take a Look Inside"

"Come Back Home"

"When You Love Somebody"

"Arms of the River"

"Soulfight (Acoustic)"

"Guru"

"No Other"

"Alabama"

"Playing Soldier"

"One More Day"

"End of Us"

"Stay with Me"

