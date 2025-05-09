Revamped Three Days Grace lineup announces new album, '﻿Alienation'

The revamped Three Days Grace lineup, featuring both original frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt Walst, has announced a new album called Alienation.

The record is due out Aug. 22. Drummer Neil Sanderson describes it as "a journey through inner collapse and outward defiance."

"The songs reflect isolation as a condition of existence, not just circumstance," Sanderson says. "Some of what we write about - anxiety, addiction, heartbreak, disconnect, are often a different wave of the same storm. And yet, buried in all the wreckage is something human—still reaching out."

Alienation includes the single "Mayday," which marked 3DG's first new release to feature both Gontier and Walst. Gontier had left the group in 2013 and was replaced by Walst. Upon announcing Gontier's return in 2024, 3DG revealed that both he and Walst will be handling vocals together.

A second Alienation cut, titled "Apologies," is out now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Three Days Grace will be touring Canada alongside Volbeat in June, followed by a U.S. tour with Breaking Benjamin.

Here's the Alienation track list:

"Dominate"

"Apologies"

"Mayday"

"Kill Me Fast"

"In Waves"

"Alienation"

"Never Ordinary"

"Deathwish"

"Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight"

"In Cold Blood"

"The Power"

"Another Relapse"

