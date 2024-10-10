Reunited Oasis won't be giving interviews: "We're scared of the media asking us intrusive questions"

Don't hold your breath for a tell-all interview about the Oasis reunion.

In a social media post, vocalist Liam Gallagher writes that he and brother Noel Gallagher "don't want to do interviews coz we're scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship."

Indeed, the formerly estranged Gallagher brothers have spent nearly all of the last 15 years feuding and taking swipes at each other through interviews and social media since Oasis broke up in 2009, which made their reunion announcement in August all the more surprising.

While we won't be getting an official Oasis interview, Liam's X feed is as active as ever, and Noel did answer some questions from a fan's children who happened to run into him on the street after the reunion news broke. As previously reported, one of the kids asked Noel why he had a falling out with his brother, to which he replied, "Because he stole my teddy bear."

Oasis' reunion tour will launch in July 2025 in the U.K. and will come to the U.S. in August. They've also announced a pair of Australia dates for the fall.

In other Oasis news, they band has announced a Definitely Maybe 7-inch singles box set, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their "Cigarettes & Alcohol" single. The package is due out Oct. 18.

