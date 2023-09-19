R.E.M. releasing 25th anniversary edition of 'Up' in November

R.E.M.'s 11th studio album, Up, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, the band is reissuing the album with lots of extras for fans.

Dropping November 10, the reissue will be released in a variety of formats, including a two-CD/Blu-ray deluxe edition, which includes a remastered version of the album, along with a previously unreleased 11-song set the band recorded in 1999 at Los Angeles' Palace Theatre for the Fox show Party of Five. One of those performances, of the track "Daysleeper," is now available digitally and on YouTube.

The deluxe edition also includes a Blu-ray with HD music videos of the album's singles, along with Uptake, a six-song Up-era performance recorded at a London studio. It also includes hi-resolution audio and surround sound versions of the album. The whole set comes housed in a 32-page hardcover book, with new liner notes and new interviews with the band.

The Up reissue will also be released as a two-CD set, with both the album and Party of Five performance, and digitally. There's also a two-LP vinyl edition on 180-gram black vinyl, along with a limited-edition green marble vinyl, the latter of which is only available on the band's website.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Released October 26, 1998, Up was R.E.M.'s first album following the October 1997 retirement of drummer Bill Berry. It featured the popular singles "Daysleeper," "Lotus" and "At My Most Beautiful."

