R.E.M. nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

R.E.M. is once again nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The quartet of Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck and Billy Berry are among the contenders who could be inducted into the SHoF in 2024. They were previously on the 2023 ballot but didn't make the final cut.

Other 2024 nominees include Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Tracy Chapman, Kelly Loggins, members of Blondie and Public Enemy.

Voting Songwriters Hall of Fame members can cast their ballot until December 27. The inductees will be celebrated during a 2024 gala in New York City.

R.E.M. was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. The band broke up in 2011.

