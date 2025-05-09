The Regrettes' Lydia Night shares new solo song, 'The Hearse'

Lydia Night of The Regrettes has shared a new solo song called "The Hearse."

"I wrote this song after getting my ego hurt in a classic friend-zoning scenario," Night says. "It's petty, silly, and a bit hypocritical."

She continues, "I decided to use the hearse as a metaphor in the song because sometimes getting your ego bruised in a romantic scenario can truly feel like death, especially in a situation where you felt like you had all the power going into it just to have the rug swept out from under you."

You can listen to "The Hearse" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Night premiered her debut solo single, "Pity Party," in April.

The Regrettes broke up in 2023.

