Refused announces final North American tour dates

You may refuse to believe it, but Refused is launching what they call their final North American tour in 2025.

The farewell outing launches March 21 in New York City and will wrap up April 10 in Sacramento, California. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfficialRefused.com.

News of the goodbye tour comes after frontman Dennis Lyxzén suffered what he called a "massive heart attack" in June. In a new statement, drummer David Sandström writes, "Dennis is doing great."

"He's one of the healthiest dudes I know, he's gotten excellent care and they've run all the tests on him which all indicate he's making a full recovery," Sandström shares.

As for Refused's plans beyond the U.S. shows, Sandström says, "All we know is that we want to finish back home in Sweden sometime that winter."

"Let us know if there are songs you want us to play and we'll give them a shot," he adds. "Hope to see you out there."

Refused originally formed in 1991 before breaking up in 1998. They reunited in 2012.

