Record Store Day announces releases for 2023 Black Friday event

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Record Store Day has announced the list of releases available during its 2023 Black Friday event, taking place in independent record stores on November 24. Here are a few of the pieces:

Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron is going solo with Gory Scorch Cretins, a five-song, 12-inch vinyl paying tribute to Melvins.

Linkin Park's Lost Demos, including the unearthed Meteora-era song "Lost," makes its debut as a standalone vinyl release.

Yungblud's 2018 debut album, 21st Century Liability, is getting reissued on transparent magenta vinyl in honor of its fifth anniversary.

Rob Zombie's latest album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, will be available with new artwork on a limited-edition picture disc.

The 2023 Record Store Day Black Friday will also include releases by All Time Low, Buckcherry, Collective Soul, Coheed and Cambria, The Flaming Lips, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Noah Kahan, Limp Bizkit, Mötley Crüe, Phoenix, Screaming Trees and Turnstile.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!