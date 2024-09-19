Rancid's Lars Frederiksen launches Reverb shop

By Josh Johnson

Rancid guitarist Lars Frederiksen will be selling a variety of personal gear via his own Reverb shop.

Among the items available are guitars that he's played in the studio and live with Rancid and his many other bands.

"Over the years I've acquired a lot of different types of guitars, some basses, and a lot of other cool stuff," Frederiksen says. "I've used it all in some way, whether it's been on stage or in the studio, but it's been sitting and collecting dust. So I've teamed up with Reverb to get some of this gear into the hands of people who will play it."

Frederiksen's Reverb shop launches Sept. 25. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Rancid's most recent album is 2023's Tomorrow Never Comes. They're currently on tour with Green Day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

