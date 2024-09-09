Rainbow Kitten Surprise will be playing "what's on our hearts" on US headlining tour

Rainbow Kitten Surprise launches a U.S. headlining tour in support of their new album, Love Hate Music Box, Monday in Indianapolis. The new record adds 22 songs to the RKS discography, but lead vocalist Ela Melo tells ABC Audio the band sticks to one main rule in crafting a set list.

"We kind of do have to play what's on our hearts and what we're enjoying playing, and just hope that resonates with the fans, as well," Melo says.

Melo teases that the tour will feature "plenty of new stuff," along with RKS staples such as "Feels Like: Freefall," which she says the band still does get a charge from.

"It would suck if we hated playing 'Freefall,'" Melo says. "I do know bands that get a hit that's just, like, 'Aw, man, that one?' And that's not the case for us. But it's also, like, it would suck if we didn't get to play some of the songs that maybe the crowd doesn't know quite so well but we really enjoy playing."

RKS previewed some of the Love Hate Music Box material during a smaller tour earlier in the year, including the single "Superstar," which, despite its grandiose title, came from humble beginnings.

"I wrote that at my parents' home singing into my parents' closet," Melo says. "I was, like, standing up on a chair, hunched over singing into this microphone."

"The last thing you'd feel like is a superstar when you're doing that," she laughs.

