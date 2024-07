Rainbow Kitten Surprise has premiered a live video for "Meticulous," a track off the band's new album, Love Hate Music Box.

The clip was filmed during RKS' spring Tiny Music Box tour. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Love Hate Music Box, the fourth Rainbow Kitten Surprise album, dropped in May. It also includes the single "Superstar."

Rainbow Kitten Surprise will launch a full U.S. tour in support of Love Hate Music Box in September.

