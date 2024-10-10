Rainbow Kitten Surprise pledges $50K toward hurricane relief

By Josh Johnson

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, which hails from Boone, North Carolina, is helping out their home state as it continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The "Superstar" outfit is pledging $50,000 raised from their ongoing tour's ticket sales to the PLUS1 Rapid Relief Fund. They're also livestreaming their upcoming concerts in Charlotte on Oct. 25 and Raleigh, North Carolina, on Oct. 26, and will donate the net proceeds to the PLUS1 Rapid Relief Fund.

The shows will stream via Nugs.net.

"We're heartbroken to see the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene," RKS previously said. "Our beloved home of North Carolina needs our help right now."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

