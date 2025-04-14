Rainbow Kitten Surprise adds fall tour dates

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has added a run of fall tour dates.

The newly announced headlining shows run from Sept. 21 in Richmond, Virginia, to Oct. 18 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Presales begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The fall dates follow RKS' previously announced spring and summer tour, which kicks off in May.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RKSBand.com.

The most recent Rainbow Kitten Surprise album is 2024's Love Hate Music Box, which includes the single "Superstar."

