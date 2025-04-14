Rainbow Kitten Surprise adds fall tour dates

Rainbow Kitten Surprise In Concert - Austin, TX Rick Kern/Getty Images (Rick Kern/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has added a run of fall tour dates.

The newly announced headlining shows run from Sept. 21 in Richmond, Virginia, to Oct. 18 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Presales begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The fall dates follow RKS' previously announced spring and summer tour, which kicks off in May.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RKSBand.com.

The most recent Rainbow Kitten Surprise album is 2024's Love Hate Music Box, which includes the single "Superstar."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!