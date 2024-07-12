Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood recovering from infection; The Smile cancels tour dates

Radiohead offshoot band The Smile has canceled their upcoming European tour as Jonny Greenwood recovers from an infection that landed him in the hospital.

In an Instagram post Friday, The Smile writes, "A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care."

"Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home," the post continues. "We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny's care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery. To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August is canceled."

Refunds to The Smile's headlining shows will be available at point of purchase.

The Smile features Greenwood and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, alongside drummer Tom Skinner of the band Sons of Kemet. They've released two albums, 2022's A Light for Attracting Attention and 2024's Wall of Eyes.

