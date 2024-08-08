Radiohead offshoot The Smile releases new single, "Don't Get Me Started"

The Radiohead offshoot The Smile has released a new single called "Don't Get Me Started."

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Don't Get Me Started" follows The Smile's sophomore album, Wall of Eyes, which dropped in January.

The Smile consists of Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, as well as drummer Tom Skinner of the band Sons of Kemet.

The Smile canceled their summer European tour dates in July due to Greenwood requiring "emergency hospital treatment" to address an infection. The band added that Greenwood is "out of danger" but requires "time to make a full recovery."

