Radiohead members, The Cure's Robert Smith sign petition protesting training generative AI

The five members of Radiohead and The Cure frontman Robert Smith have signed a petition protesting the use of training generative AI with their work without their consent.

"The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted," the statement reads.

Others who've signed include ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and actors Kevin Bacon, Julianne Moore and Rosario Dawson.

For more info, visit AITrainingStatement.org.

