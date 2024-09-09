Radiohead jammed "the old songs" during recent rehearsal

Radiohead hasn't performed live since 2018, but the band has jammed together at least once recently.

Speaking during Mexico's Hay Festival on Sunday, bassist Colin Greenwood shared, "We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs."

"It was really fun," Greenwood added. "I had a really good time."

Said rehearsal hasn't led to any concrete, announced live Radiohead plans, though the band members are busy with their various projects. Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood just announced a new album with their side project, The Smile, due out Oct. 4, while Colin is playing bass with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on their European tour. Colin's also putting out a Radiohead photobook on Oct. 15.

