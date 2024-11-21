Radiohead artwork exhibit to open at English museum

An exhibit dedicated to the artwork of Radiohead will open at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, England, in 2025.

Titled This Is What You Get, the display will showcase the visual works of frontman Thom Yorke and longtime Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood.

"The multi-media exhibition will feature artworks from the 1980s to the present day, including Radiohead album covers and promotional band images – as well as personal sketchbooks and notebooks never seen before in public," the museum says.

This Is What You Get will be open from Aug. 8 to Jan. 11, 2026. For more info, visit Ashmolean.org.

