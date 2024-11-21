Radiohead artwork exhibit to open at English museum

Thom Yorke Performs In Sydney Nina Franova/WireImage (Nina Franova/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

An exhibit dedicated to the artwork of Radiohead will open at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, England, in 2025.

Titled This Is What You Get, the display will showcase the visual works of frontman Thom Yorke and longtime Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood.

"The multi-media exhibition will feature artworks from the 1980s to the present day, including Radiohead album covers and promotional band images – as well as personal sketchbooks and notebooks never seen before in public," the museum says.

This Is What You Get will be open from Aug. 8 to Jan. 11, 2026. For more info, visit Ashmolean.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!