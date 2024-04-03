Queens of the Stone Age cancel show last minute due to illness

Queens of the Stone canceled their show in Edmonton, Canada, on Tuesday, April 3, shortly before they were set to hit the stage.

In a Facebook post that went up around 8:30 p.m. local time, the "No One Knows" outfit wrote, "QOTSA regret to announce we are no longer able to perform tonight due to illness." The band had been set to hit the stage at 8:45 p.m.

"We are not able to give you the show you deserved or the show we wanted to give you," the statement continues. Those who purchased tickets will be contacted by their point of purchase with more info.

According to Setlist.fm, The Struts still performed their opening set.

Queens of the Stone Age had just launched a Canadian tour on Monday, April 1, in Calgary, in support of their 2023 album, In Times New Roman... The outing is currently scheduled to continue Wednesday, April 3, in Saskatoon.

