Queens of the Stone Age announce new vinyl reissue of self-titled debut

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a new vinyl reissue of their 1998 self-titled debut album.

The two-LP set will be released on June 21 and includes the bonus tracks previously exclusive to the 2011 reissue. You can preorder your copy now.

QotSA's most recent album is 2023's In Times New Roman..., which features the singles "Emotion Sickness" and "Paper Machete."

You can catch Queens live at the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival on May 26. They're also playing a one-off headlining show in Santa Barbara, California, on May 24.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.