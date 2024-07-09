Queens of the Stone Age cancel European tour dates due to Josh Homme needing "emergency surgery"

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled their upcoming European tour dates for July due to a medical situation affecting frontman Josh Homme.

In a Facebook post, the "No One Knows" rockers share, "QotSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery."

"Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue," the post continues.

QotSA adds that they are "gutted we aren't able to play for you," and that they "apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."

Homme was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and revealed that he was "all clear" in a November 2023 interview. The post does not reveal the nature of Homme's surgery, though Queens did cancel a concert earlier on in the tour due to illness.

Queens is currently set to resume their European tour in August, followed by a run of U.S. dates in September. Homme previously teased that the band would be playing a show in the Paris catacombs while in Europe; details about that show's status have not been announced.

