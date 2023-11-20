Puscifer releases soundtrack to '﻿Global Probing' ﻿streaming concert

Puscifer Entertainment

By Josh Johnson

Puscifer has released the soundtrack to their recent Global Probing streaming concert.

The show, which first premiered on October 26, included performances of songs off the Maynard James Keenan-led band's 2020 album, Existential Reckoning, interwoven various skits and productions related to the group's various characters and mythology.

If you missed the stream when it first happened, you can now purchase or rent Global Probing now via iTunes and PusciferTV.com. For a preview, you can check out a newly released live video for the Global Probing performance of "The Humbling River," streaming now on YouTube.

Puscifer will hit the road in 2024 on the Sessanta tour celebrating Keenan's 60th birthday. The bill also includes fellow MJK band A Perfect Circle and Primus.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!