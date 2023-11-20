Puscifer releases soundtrack to '﻿Global Probing' ﻿streaming concert

Puscifer has released the soundtrack to their recent Global Probing streaming concert.

The show, which first premiered on October 26, included performances of songs off the Maynard James Keenan-led band's 2020 album, Existential Reckoning, interwoven various skits and productions related to the group's various characters and mythology.

If you missed the stream when it first happened, you can now purchase or rent Global Probing now via iTunes and PusciferTV.com. For a preview, you can check out a newly released live video for the Global Probing performance of "The Humbling River," streaming now on YouTube.

Puscifer will hit the road in 2024 on the Sessanta tour celebrating Keenan's 60th birthday. The bill also includes fellow MJK band A Perfect Circle and Primus.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.