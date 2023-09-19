Puscifer announces Halloween streaming concert

Puscifer is celebrating Halloween with a streaming concert.

The online event, dubbed Global Probing, will premiere October 26 at 3 p.m. ET. It'll feature performances of songs off the latest Puscifer album, 2020's Existential Reckoning, as well as various skits and productions related to the characters and mythology of the Maynard James Keenan-led group.

For ticket info, visit PusciferTV.com.

Puscifer will also be touring alongside another MJK band, A Perfect Circle, in April 2024 to celebrate the singer's 60th birthday.

You can also catch Keenan on tour with Tool starting Friday, September 22, at Kentucky's Louder than Life festival.

