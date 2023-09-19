Puscifer announces Halloween streaming concert

Day 1 - NOS Alive 2023 Pedro Gomes/Redferns (Pedro Gomes/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Puscifer is celebrating Halloween with a streaming concert.

The online event, dubbed Global Probing, will premiere October 26 at 3 p.m. ET. It'll feature performances of songs off the latest Puscifer album, 2020's Existential Reckoning, as well as various skits and productions related to the characters and mythology of the Maynard James Keenan-led group.

For ticket info, visit PusciferTV.com.

Puscifer will also be touring alongside another MJK band, A Perfect Circle, in April 2024 to celebrate the singer's 60th birthday.

You can also catch Keenan on tour with Tool starting Friday, September 22, at Kentucky's Louder than Life festival.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

