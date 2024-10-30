Primus' Tim 'Herb' Alexander leaves band: 'It came as a complete shock'

Primus drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander has left the band.

In a statement posted to Instagram Tuesday night, the "My Name Is Mud" rockers share, "On Thursday, October 17th, we received an email from Tim 'Herb' Alexander expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus."

"It came as a complete shock to all of us here in the Primus camp," the post continues. "On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has 'lost his passion for playing.' As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it's forced us to make some tough decisions."

For Primus' upcoming New Year's Eve shows in Oakland, California, frontman Les Claypool and guitarist Larry "Ler" LaLonde will be joined by members of Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Holy Mackerel side projects. Tool's Danny Carey will man the kit during Primus' performance at March's Live in the Sand destination festival in the Dominican Republic.

After that, Primus plans on recruiting a new drummer for the 2025 Sessanta tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, which launches in April.

Alexander joined Primus in 1989 and has been the band's longest-tenured drummer. He previously took breaks from the group between 1996 and 2003 and 2010 and 2013.

Since 2014, Alexander has suffered two heart attacks.

