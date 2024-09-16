The Postal Service announces indefinite hiatus

The Postal Service has announced an indefinite hiatus.

The "Such Great Heights" outfit's final show before going back into hibernation will take place Sept. 21 at the HFStival in Washington, D.C. The performance will also mark the last date of TPS' co-headlining tour with frontman Ben Gibbard's other band, Death Cab for Cutie, during which they played their respective 2003 albums Give Up and Transatlanticism in full in honor of their 20th anniversaries.

"As we bring the Transatlanticism / Give Up Tour to a close, I want you all to know that getting the opportunity to perform these two albums live has been one of the greatest thrills and honors of my entire life," says Gibbard. "On behalf of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service; Thank you so much for coming out and singing along. We will see you all again somewhere down the road."

The Postal Service first disbanded in the mid-2000s before reuniting in 2013 to mark the 10th anniversary of Give Up. They then took another 10 years before reuniting in 2023 for the joint Give Up and Transatlanticism tour.

If the pattern holds, you should be able to see The Postal Service live again in 2033.

