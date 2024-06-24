Portugal. the Man, The Interrupters & The Linda Lindas guesting on 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!' show

Vive Latino 2024 - Day 01 Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Artists including Portugal. the Man, The Interrupters and The Linda Lindas will be appearing on Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, the new series inspired by the children's show Yo Gabba Gabba!

Other musicians on the lineup include Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and Kurt Vile. They join previously announced guests Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist FleaBrooklyn Nine-Nine's Chelsea Peretti, comedian Reggie Watts and Utkarsh Ambudkar of Ghosts, among others.

You can watch a trailer streaming now on YouTube.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! premieres Aug. 9 on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!