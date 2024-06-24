Portugal. the Man, The Interrupters & The Linda Lindas guesting on 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!' show

Artists including Portugal. the Man, The Interrupters and The Linda Lindas will be appearing on Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, the new series inspired by the children's show Yo Gabba Gabba!

Other musicians on the lineup include Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and Kurt Vile. They join previously announced guests Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Chelsea Peretti, comedian Reggie Watts and Utkarsh Ambudkar of Ghosts, among others.

You can watch a trailer streaming now on YouTube.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! premieres Aug. 9 on Apple TV+.

