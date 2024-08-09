Portugal. the Man, The Interrupters release new songs for ﻿'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!'﻿ soundtrack

Portugal. the Man and The Interrupters have released new songs included on the soundtrack for Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, a new children's show inspired by Yo Gabba Gabba!

The "Feel It Still" outfit contributed a track called "Art Party," which also features musician and actor Paul Williams, while the "She's Kerosene" rockers' cut is titled "Wonderful Day in a Wonderful Place."

The soundtrack is out now and also includes the previously released song "I'm So Happy to Be Little" by The Linda Lindas.

You can watch Yo Gabba GabbaLand! streaming now on Apple TV+. The show also features an appearance from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

