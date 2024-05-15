Portishead's Beth Gibbons shares new solo song, "Lost Changes"

By Josh Johnson

Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons has shared a new song called "Lost Changes," a track off her upcoming debut solo album, Lives Outgrown.

You can listen to "Lost Changes" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Lives Outgrown is due out Friday, May 17. It also includes the previously released songs "Floating on a Moment" and "Reaching Out."

Portishead's most recent album is 2008's Third. The band performed live for the first time in seven years in 2022.

