Portishead's Beth Gibbons headlining Big Ears festival, Arcade Fire leads High Water lineup

A pair of festivals have announced their lineups for 2025.

Portishead's Beth Gibbons will make her North American solo debut when she headlines Big Ears, taking place March 27-30 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The "Glory Box" artist released her first solo album, Lives Outgrown, in May.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BigEarsFestival.org.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire leads the bill for the High Water Festival, held April 26-27 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Also on the lineup are Lord Huron, Counting Crows and Mt. Joy.

You can find ticket info at HighWaterFest.com.

